Kleros Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.38 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $83.49 million and $4.38 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00015356 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.08 or 0.00854625 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 609,816,415 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.