KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KNBE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KnowBe4 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.62.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KnowBe4 stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

In related news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.