Konomi Network Reaches Market Cap of $8.64 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,669,818 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

