Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Kore Potash from GBX 5 ($0.07) to GBX 3 ($0.04) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

LON:KP2 opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of £26.06 million and a P/E ratio of -9.40. Kore Potash has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2 ($0.03). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.93.

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

