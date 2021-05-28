KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Up to $14.20

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.20, but opened at $14.72. KT shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 11,485 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KT by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth $26,328,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,580 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth $14,050,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth $8,219,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KT Company Profile (NYSE:KT)
KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.
