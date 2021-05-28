KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Up to $14.20

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.20, but opened at $14.72. KT shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 11,485 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). KT had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KT by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth $26,328,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,580 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth $14,050,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth $8,219,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Company Profile (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

