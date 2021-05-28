Kurland Family Investments, Ll Sells 91,750 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $5,786,672.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,038,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,913,023.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kurland Family Investments, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 66,166 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $4,078,472.24.

On Friday, May 14th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 71,700 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $4,307,019.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $5,259,110.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $2,410,227.50.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $2,513,767.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $2,625,657.50.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $62.46 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.