Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNC) Market Cap Tops $647.64 Million

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.16 or 0.00005518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a total market cap of $647.64 million and $83.15 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network Crystal Legacy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00080418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.88 or 0.00901884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.24 or 0.09177952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00091307 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Coin Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CRYPTO:KNC) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal Legacy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal Legacy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network Crystal Legacy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.