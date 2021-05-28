L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 211,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,408. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60. L Brands has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $71.99.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.27.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.