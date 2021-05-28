Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0493 on Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $73.50 million and $8.18 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00079435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.29 or 0.00906673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.95 or 0.09196011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00091690 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,256,917 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

