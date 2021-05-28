Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Lannett reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,162.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 327,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lannett by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after buying an additional 265,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lannett by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 186,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 174,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lannett by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 216,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000,000 after buying an additional 148,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

LCI opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Lannett has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

