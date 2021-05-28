Laredo Petroleum’s (LPI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Capital One Financial

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Capital One Financial in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

LPI stock opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $721.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

