Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 248.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

