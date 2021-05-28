LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.84. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter. LATAM Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 114.27% and a negative return on equity of 576.37%.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 111 destinations in 16 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 117 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.