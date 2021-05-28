Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Latham Group alerts:

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $29.92 on Monday. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

In other Latham Group news, Director James E. Cline purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO J Mark Borseth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 over the last quarter.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.