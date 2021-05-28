Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $29.92 on Monday. Latham Group has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $34.73.

In other news, Director James E. Cline purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 over the last 90 days.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

