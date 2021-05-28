LCX Reaches Market Cap of $17.07 Million (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, LCX has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. LCX has a market cap of $17.07 million and $1.42 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX coin can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LCX

LCX is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,274,778 coins. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Coin Trading

