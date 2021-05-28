Lead Wallet 24 Hour Volume Hits $289,504.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $289,504.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00059669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.45 or 0.00318850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00187126 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.04 or 0.00778287 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.