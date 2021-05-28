Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,069 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock remained flat at $$90.30 during trading on Friday. 117,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,975,842. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

