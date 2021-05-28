Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,668 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

COP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.60. 20,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,751,709. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

