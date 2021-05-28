Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 23,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 82,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,566,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Insiders have sold a total of 18,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.50. 1,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,610. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

