Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $369.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,486. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $376.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

