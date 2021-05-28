Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,894 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.85. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,736. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $103.51 and a one year high of $182.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

