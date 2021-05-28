Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 875 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.71. The stock had a trading volume of 67,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,419,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68. The company has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

