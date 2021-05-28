Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,556 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.13. The company had a trading volume of 27,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,376. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.