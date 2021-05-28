Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,072 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.03. 32,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,689. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.