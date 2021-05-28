Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $226,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in The Home Depot by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 82,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,190,000 after purchasing an additional 65,103 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in The Home Depot by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 1,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $320.48. The stock had a trading volume of 141,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,295. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.56 and a 200 day moving average of $287.18. The stock has a market cap of $340.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.07.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

