Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 0.8% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. 45,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,899. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

