LGCY Network (LGCY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $419,495.00

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $42.98 million and approximately $419,495.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LGCY Network has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LGCY Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00081417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.80 or 0.00922804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.19 or 0.09432703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00091332 BTC.

LGCY Network Profile

LGCY is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,305,592,497 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGCY Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LGCY Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LGCY Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.