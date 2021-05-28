Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $12.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE LBRT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,742. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,894,162 shares in the company, valued at $50,001,040.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $451,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,928,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,495,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,568,030 shares of company stock worth $98,519,308. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 27.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 428,462 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

