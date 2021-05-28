Liberum Capital Boosts Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Price Target to GBX 90

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SDY stock opened at GBX 74.76 ($0.98) on Tuesday. Speedy Hire has a 12-month low of GBX 47.61 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 81.59 ($1.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £394.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.88%.

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £34,000 ($44,421.22). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £19,875 ($25,966.81).

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.