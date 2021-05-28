Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lida Resources stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 221,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,506. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Lida Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

Lida Resources Company Profile

Lida Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns and operates the San Vicente property located in the western side of the Central Andean Cordillera in Northern Peru. Lida Resources Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

