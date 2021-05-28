Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lida Resources stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 221,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,506. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Lida Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20.
Lida Resources Company Profile
