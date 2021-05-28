Lido DAO Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.90 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00005267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $46.90 million and $3.57 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00060873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.60 or 0.00326856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00188097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.79 or 0.00823432 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

