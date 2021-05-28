Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396,685 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lincoln National by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 54,916 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

