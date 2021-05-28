Lincoln National Corp Acquires 4,962 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 24.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after buying an additional 161,546 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,536 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $53.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

