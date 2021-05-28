Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.31% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 821.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of IHAK opened at $40.75 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25.

