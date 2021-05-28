Lincoln National Corp Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Roku by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after acquiring an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total value of $397,596.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,729.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,032 shares of company stock valued at $87,272,555. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $349.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.97. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.74.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

