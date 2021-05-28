Lincoln National Corp Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.62.

CAT stock opened at $241.28 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.57 and a 1-year high of $245.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.45 and its 200-day moving average is $205.94. The firm has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

