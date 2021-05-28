Lincoln National Corp Has $2.20 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $223.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $161.41 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

