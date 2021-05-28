Lincoln National Corp Sells 642 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.72. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

