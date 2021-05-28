Linear (LINA) Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $154.45 million and approximately $33.31 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00079199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00018947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.23 or 0.00904141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.86 or 0.09182931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00091304 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,624,127,714 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.