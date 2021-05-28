Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.97.
Separately, TheStreet cut Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.
LINX opened at $7.15 on Friday. Linx has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.
About Linx
Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.
