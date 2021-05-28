Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.97.

Separately, TheStreet cut Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

LINX opened at $7.15 on Friday. Linx has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINX. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Linx in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Linx during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Linx during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in shares of Linx by 1,515,171.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 189,396,460 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Linx during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 3.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

