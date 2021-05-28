LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $49.84 and last traded at $49.68. Approximately 842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 734,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in LiveRamp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 337,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,979,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.53.

LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.