Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68,500.00

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as £685 ($894.96) and last traded at £668 ($872.75), with a volume of 14450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £660 ($862.29).

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.74 billion and a PE ratio of 56.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 630.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 621.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.33 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.07%.

In related news, insider Jeff Woyda purchased 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10) per share, for a total transaction of £14,997.80 ($19,594.72). Also, insider Neil Newman purchased 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,988.20 ($13,049.65). Insiders purchased 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,795,759 in the last ninety days.

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile (LON:LOK)

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

