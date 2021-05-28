Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Down 65.4% in May

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the April 29th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LONCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 15,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,658. Loncor Resources has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 million, a P/E ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Loncor Resources alerts:

Loncor Resources Company Profile

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.