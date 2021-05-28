Loom Network (LOOM) Price Tops $0.0789 on Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Loom Network has a market cap of $78.90 million and $7.65 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0789 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00078740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.57 or 0.00879343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.54 or 0.09013228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00089981 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.