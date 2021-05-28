Lora D. Blum Sells 1,075 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $20,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SVMK opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.28. SVMK Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 136.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.