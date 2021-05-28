Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

NYSE:CMI opened at $259.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.10. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.61 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

