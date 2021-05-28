Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Stride worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 107.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,624,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRN opened at $26.93 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,121,346.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

