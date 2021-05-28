Loser Coin Market Cap Achieves $8.15 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.15 million and $1.94 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00058099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.55 or 0.00326730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00186097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.79 or 0.00781547 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

