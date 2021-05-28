Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $188.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $193.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $123.09 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.33. The company has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after purchasing an additional 855,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

